Heavy rain for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another warm day, but don’t expect much sunshine.

It will be cloudy for the morning and afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s.

What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole will make its way into the north country a little after 1 p.m. We can expect high winds, heavy downpours, and possible thunderstorms.

The rain sticks with us through the afternoon, overnight, and into Saturday morning.

Rain should end by early afternoon Saturday. Highs will be early and in the mid-50s. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s by late in the afternoon.

Mixed precipitation is possible Sunday morning and there’s a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 40 and feeling very November-like.

Wednesday and Thursday’s will also be around 40. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Wednesday. Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of mixed precipitation.

