OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Rogers, age 99, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. A complete obituary will be posted at the convenience of the family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

