Ingrid G. Lupp, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ingrid G. Lupp passed over on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility under the care of staff, and Lewis County Hospice.

Ingrid was born in Bronx, NY on November 15, 1953 a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Iovine. She is survived by two sisters, Margaret and Susan.

Ingrid grew up in the Bronx, except for the time the family lived in Germany. Her father was stationed there and served tours of duty in Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne.

She was married to Richard Lupp until he passed away in the 1990′s.

Eventually she moved to Lawrence, MA where she received training as a CNA and was employed by Work Inc., New England’s premier provider of services for people with disabilities. There, she met and became friends with Annette Pellitier and her husband Donald (both now deceased), their son Michael (Kathy) Myers. According to Kathy, Ingrid made friends easily and all she met loved her kindness and compassion. She loved good jokes and had a hardy laugh, and she also loved crafting and coloring.

She is survived by friends Mike and Kathy, Lawrence MA, Michael Tyo, Adams, NY, and former caregivers and friends.

Her friends would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation, the folks in Adams who provided transportation and other assistance during Ingrid’s long illness, the staff at LCRHF 4th Floor for the outstanding care she received during her stay there and to Lewis County Hospice for their compassionate care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

