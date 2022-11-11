Leonard W. Robertson, Sr., 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leonard W. Robertson, Sr., 76, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Graveside services will be 1 pm Tuesday, November 15th at Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

He is survived by a son Leonard Jr. and his fiancé' Kirsten Orum. A daughter and son-in-law Bridgett and Angelo Soluri, all of Watertown; a grandson Zachary M.; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers and sisters.

Leonard was born in Watertown July 20, 1946. He married Joan Bigelow July 21st, 1973. She passed away April 26th, 2000.

Leonard owned and operated his auto repair shop in Watertown for many years until retiring.

He enjoyed fishing and having conversations with his friends and family. Most of all he enjoyed spending time during the holidays with his grandson. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

