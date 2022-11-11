Marion R. Lowe, 83, of Alexandria Bay

Marion R. Lowe, 83, passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY. (Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marion R. Lowe, 83, passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY.

Marion was born on November 25, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Lillian Boyd Petrie, in the town of Alexandria. She was educated in Alexandria Bay schools and had worked as a housekeeper at EJ Noble Hospital and Alexandria Central School before that.

A marriage to Hank Lowe ended in divorce.

Marion enjoyed shopping and playing dominoes.

Marion is survived by her sons Edwin Lowe, Alexandria Bay, Jeffrey (Justin Rivers) Lowe, Evans Mills, and Anthony (Mary) Lowe, Chittenango, NY, her daughter Amanda Denner, Alexandria Bay, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her sister, Eva Burtch predeceased her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19th at 11:00 am at Costello Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffrey McIlrath officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marion’s name to the Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral & Cremation Service, Alexandria Bay.

