Mary Ellen Denoncourt, 87, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mary Ellen Denoncourt, 87, of Ogdensburg
Mary Ellen Denoncourt, 87, of Ogdensburg(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellen Denoncourt, 87, of Ogdensburg will be held on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, at 10 a.m at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.  A visitation will be held on  Wednesday, November 16th, 2022  from  4 to 7 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, 324 New York Ave. Ogdensburg.  Mrs. Denoncourt died on Friday morning, November 11th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be published when available.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik won her fifth term Tuesday night representing the 21st...
Report: Stefanik backs Trump for president in 2024
Garry Scholes repairs a clock
Man passes time by fixing all kinds of clocks
Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?
Stephen Button
St. Lawrence County attorney played part in pausing NY’s gun law

Obituaries

Richard James “Dick” Casey was called home by the Lord at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 8,...
Richard James “Dick” Casey, 74
File photo of Mike Plummer
Governor names Route 283 as ‘Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway’
Marion R. Lowe, 83, passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY.
Marion R. Lowe, 83, of Alexandria Bay
Veterans laid wreaths in front of VFW Post 1400 on Bellew Avenue in Watertown.
North country observes Veterans Day
Candles
Helen Marie Rogers, 99, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Cathy M. Marich, of Massena