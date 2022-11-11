Mary Ellen Denoncourt, 87, of Ogdensburg (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellen Denoncourt, 87, of Ogdensburg will be held on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, at 10 a.m at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, 324 New York Ave. Ogdensburg. Mrs. Denoncourt died on Friday morning, November 11th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be published when available.

