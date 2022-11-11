North country observes Veterans Day

Veterans laid wreaths in front of VFW Post 1400 on Bellew Avenue in Watertown.
Veterans laid wreaths in front of VFW Post 1400 on Bellew Avenue in Watertown.
By Zach Grady and Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Never was so much owed by so many to so few” - wartime words still echo today as the north country observed Veterans Day on Friday.

Veterans laid wreaths in front of VFW Post 1400 on Bellew Avenue in Watertown to salute those who’ve served in the military.

During the ceremony, the VFW awarded academic scholarships to three students who submitted essays on what it meant to be a veteran.

There was also a gun salute and the playing of Taps.

“11/11 is a huge day. It’s a day that originally was the Armistice. The 11th hour on the 11th day, of the 11th month in 1918 was when the Armistice came. We now call that Veteran’s Day. To have it honor something that ended the War of all Wars, and that we’re honoring our veterans on that day is huge to me,” said Steve Roberts, commander of Watertown VFW Post 1400.

The services moved from the VFW to Arsenal street for a second wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Jefferson County Office Building.

Meanwhile, veterans with the Cape Vincent American Legion marched to the monument by the village green for their Veterans Day ceremony.

People gathered to pray for members of the U.S. military.

The observance included a wreath-laying ceremony and the playing of Taps

People young and old, with flags in hand, came to honor those who have served our country.

“To see people come out like that, especially when they bring the youngsters with them, because it gives them a sense, and teaches them something about serving your country,” said Mike Mulderig, commander of the Cape Vincent American Legion.

Mulderig says while Veterans Day is one day to recognize those who have served our country, it’s important to honor and thank them every day.

