Phones, internet out at Carthage walk-in clinic & assisted living facility
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The phones and internet are out at two Carthage Area Hospital facilities.
The outages are at the hospital’s walk-in clinic on Constitution Drive and the Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility on Cole Road.
Hospital officials say it’s because of a cut fiberoptic line. They say repairs are underway.
Both facilities remain open.
