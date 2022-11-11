Phones, internet out at Carthage walk-in clinic & assisted living facility

Carthage Area Hospital's walk-in clinic
Carthage Area Hospital's walk-in clinic(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Nov. 11, 2022
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The phones and internet are out at two Carthage Area Hospital facilities.

The outages are at the hospital’s walk-in clinic on Constitution Drive and the Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility on Cole Road.

Hospital officials say it’s because of a cut fiberoptic line. They say repairs are underway.

Both facilities remain open.

