Phones, internet out at Carthage walk-in clinic & assisted living facility

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The phones and internet are out at two Carthage Area Hospital facilities.

The outages are at the hospital’s walk-in clinic on Constitution Drive and the Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility on Cole Road.

Hospital officials say it’s because of a cut fiberoptic line. They say repairs are underway.

Both facilities remain open.

