Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve noticed Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant and thought that shouldn’t happen on the taxpayer’s dime, it’s not.

We asked who is paying the police officers and found out the eatery’s owners have hired the help through the Watertown Police Benevolent Association.

At least two officers have been needed each day because of the intense traffic around the restaurant following its grand opening.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.