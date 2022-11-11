Prenatal/Perinatal Council to hold fundraisers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a December to Remember at the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council.

NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a pair of Designer Purse Auctions.

The Holiday Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown. It will feature more than 25 local vendors with a wide array of merchandise for sale.

The Designer Purse Auctions will be at 7 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays, December 1 and 8, also at Garland City. You can go in person or go online. Each purse will be stuffed with goodies.

To find out more, call 315-788-8533, extension 225, email tmale@ncppc.org, or visit NCPPC’s Facebook page.

