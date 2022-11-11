Public can weigh in on Jefferson County’s plans for expanded bus service

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chance for the public to weigh in on plans to expand bus service in Jefferson County next week.

Input sessions are planned for next Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.

Watertown’s CitiBus and its Paratransit Service are offering to help people get to these meetings.

Details for CitiBus are:

  • 1:00 p.m. Afternoon Meeting: CitiBus will be extending its Arsenal Street Service to Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, dropping off at approximately 12:40 p.m. and will provide two pick-up times of 2 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.
  • 5:30 p.m. Evening Meeting: CitiBus fixed route service will be dropping off at Jefferson Community College at its normal schedule 5:10 p.m. drop-off and will then have a bus waiting to return riders to the Arcade Street Transfer Station at the conclusion of the input session.
  • Paratransit clients can call 315-755-PARA (7272) to schedule a ride to and from the community input sessions.

For questions on the County-Wide Transportation System or for additional assistance with transportation to the sessions, contact John Exford at 315-755-8365 or john@volunteertransportation.org.

