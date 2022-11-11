Report: Stefanik backs Trump for president in 2024

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik won her fifth term Tuesday night representing the 21st Congressional District.
Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik won her fifth term Tuesday night representing the 21st Congressional District.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - According to the Associated Press, north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024.

Trump plans to make a “big announcement” next week. It’s widely believed he’ll reveal plans for another White House run.

The AP quotes Stefanik (R. - 21st District) as saying that Trump is the leader of the Republican Party.

“I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President in 2024,” she said in a statement to the AP. “It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance.”

Stefanik’s endorsement comes as other Republicans blame him for failures in the midterm elections.

The congresswoman has been mentioned as a possible running mate for Trump.

