Report: Stefanik backs Trump for president in 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - According to the Associated Press, north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024.

Trump plans to make a “big announcement” next week. It’s widely believed he’ll reveal plans for another White House run.

The AP quotes Stefanik (R. - 21st District) as saying that Trump is the leader of the Republican Party.

“I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President in 2024,” she said in a statement to the AP. “It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance.”

Stefanik’s endorsement comes as other Republicans blame him for failures in the midterm elections.

The congresswoman has been mentioned as a possible running mate for Trump.

