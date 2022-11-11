Richard Lee LaFlair, 65, of Ogdensburg

Richard Lee LaFlair, age 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Richard Lee LaFlair, age 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. LaFlair passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Richard is survived by the light of his life, his daughter, Samantha Butterfield and her companion, Jack Daniels, of De Kalb Junction, NY, his beautiful granddaughters, Emily Durham and Aliyha Durham, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, his mother, Katherine (Kitty) LaFlair, of Alpine, TX, a sister, Tami(Mike) Moran, of Alpine, TX, a brother Dana LaFlair, and his fiancé, Michelle Martin, of Lisbon, NY, Step- children; Maranda (Eric) Robinson, of Ogdensburg, NY, Sean McIntosh and his companion, Paige Howe, of Conifer, NY, Michelle VanGordan and her companion, Joey Grizzoto, of Ogdensburg, NY, Tyler Bush of Alabama, and multiple nieces, nephews, and step- grandchildren. His dearest friends Donna Bush-Harper and her husband, John of Rensselaer Falls, NY, Judy Farrell, of Ogdensburg, NY, Randy Crump, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Steve VanGordan, of Ogdensburg, NY. He is predeceased by his father, Richard A. LaFlair, a brother, Dwayne LaFlair, a sister, Kimmy LaFlair, maternal and paternal grandparents, and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Richard was born on January 19, 1957, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Richard A. and Katherine (Cassidy) LaFlair. Richard graduated from Lisbon Central School. Richard was in the United State Air Force from 1977-1981 in Little Rock Arkansas, where he was honorably discharged. Richard worked for multiple construction companies throughout his career until he retired due to illness. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

