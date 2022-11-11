Sports highlights: Women’s college hockey, JCC hoops & a college signing

(WWNY) - Clarkson faced St. Lawrence in women’s hockey, Jefferson Community College faced Genesee in men’s hoops, and a Watertown high school lacrosse player commits to a Division II college.

Clarkson hosted St. Lawrence at Cheel Arena.

Olivia Hanson gets Clarkson on the board 1:41 in. It’s 1-0 Lady Golden Knights.

St. Lawrence answers when Julia Gosling sticks home the rebound: 1-all.

Over two minutes later, it’s Gosling with the power play tally. Now it’s 2-1 St. Lawrence.

Darcie Lappan gets the equalizer in the second period, tying the game at 2.

St. Lawrence regains the lead on a power play tally by Chloe Puddifant. It’s 3-2 Lady Saints

Gabrielle David ties it up 3:02 into the third period.

Then it’s Nicole Gosling with the power play tally. Clarkson is up 4-3.

Under five minutes to go, Abby Hustler ties the game at 5 and sends it to overtime.

At 2:11 into overtime Gretchen Branton scores the game winner.

Clarkson beats St. Lawrence 5-4 in overtime.

Jefferson Community College's Ikechukwu Ezike Jr. breaks for the basket in a men's basketball contest Thursday against Genesee Community College. (WWNY)

JCC hoops vs. Genesee

The Cannoneers hosted Genesee Community College in men’s college basketball.

First half: Jeremiah Smith drives the lane for the bucket. Cannoneers are up by 2.

Then it’s Ikechukwu Ezike Jr. with the slam on the break. JCC is still on top by 2.

Kristan Lewis picks up the loose ball and kisses 2 off glass. JCC is up 5.

Ezike Jr. throws down 2 more, but the Cannoneers fall to Genesee 75-73.

Watertown senior Jack Clough signs to play lacrosse at Division II Belmont Abbey next year. (WWNY)

College signing

Thursday afternoon at Watertown High School, Cyclones senior lacrosse player Jack Clough realized a lifelong dream when he signed a letter of intent to continue his lacrosse career at Division II Belmont Abbey.

Clough says his decision to head south to play lacrosse was a simple one.

“So, I’ve always known that once I get out of high school, I want to go somewhere warm, so North Carolina was a good option for me to start,” he said. “I got a scholarship there and the coach really drew attention to me. He’s a great guy. There’s going to be a brand new turf field, brand new stadium, brand new dorms — that’s what really pushed it over for me to end up with the decision of Belmont Abbey.”

Clough has been a standout for the Cyclones on the lacrosse field the past two seasons: in 2021 as a sophomore, he scored 45 goals and had three assists and last year as a junior he tallied 49 goals and dished out 12 assists.

Cyclones’ lacrosse coach Brian Navarra says Belmont Abbey is getting a quality individual both on and off the lacrosse field

“You know, they’re getting such a hard worker,” Navarra said. “That kid is somebody who leaves everything on the field and when he’s on the field he’s always 120%, just flies around the field. It’s a kid that hates to lose. No matter what it takes he’s going to embrace every challenge head on and do everything he can to accomplish the goal he set for himself.”

Jack Clough is looking to make a mark at the college level at Belmont Abbey next season.

