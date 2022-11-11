St. Lawrence County attorney played part in pausing NY’s gun law

Stephen Button
Stephen Button(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - New York’s controversial gun law is paused again. It turns out that a St. Lawrence County lawyer played a big part in the federal case.

On Monday, Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S District Court in Syracuse suspended many parts of the New York state’s new gun laws.

The lawsuit was led by New Yorkers who are members of Gun Owners of America. St. Lawrence County Attorney Stephen Button represented them.

He says the judge ruled several parts of the law violate the U.S. Constitution, including the right to free speech.

“It required individuals to give up three years of their social media accounts and their communications on social media. Judge Suddaby said that imposes an infringement on an individual’s First Amendment right. I’m not going to allow that to stand, so that’s been struck down,” said Button.

The ruling also stops police from enforcing some provisions of the law including the one keeping people from carrying concealed weapons in certain sensitive locations like theaters or where alcohol is served.

Gun owners like Matthew Pinkerton of Pinkerton Firearms in Ogdensburg are relieved.

“I believe that he did make the right choice especially when Albany doesn’t seem to respect the U.S. Constitution too much in regards of gun laws. We’re starting to see now that the laws have gone a little bit too far and we’re seeing some of the lash-back from that,” said Pinkerton.

When the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was passed in June, Button says it was done with little to no oversight.

“I believe that this law was hastily written, hastily passed and a direct repudiation of the ruling decisions,” he said.

This is the second time Judge Suddaby has paused the state’s gun law.

The first time, the state appealed his ruling and won.

As for the judge’s latest ruling, the state says it’s weighing its legal options.

