TV Dinner: Cranberry-Orange glaze

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This glaze is perfect for Thanksgiving. Or pretty much any meal.

Chef Chris Manning made us a cranberry glaze he says goes well with turkey, chicken, pork, or ham.

It would even be a great dipping sauce for chicken tenders.

Cranberry-Orange Glaze

- 1 14-ounce can of cranberry sauce (whole berry or jellied)

- ½ cup orange marmalade

- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

- 1 teaspoon dried whole leaf thyme

- ¼ cup apple juice

- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic

- Dash of hot sauce (seven to nine drops)

- Salt and pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in a two-quart saucepan on medium heat. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and chill. Use to glaze turkey, chicken, or pork.

