TV Dinner: Cranberry-Orange glaze

TV Dinner: Cranberry-Orange glaze
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This glaze is perfect for Thanksgiving. Or pretty much any meal.

Chef Chris Manning made us a cranberry glaze he says goes well with turkey, chicken, pork, or ham.

It would even be a great dipping sauce for chicken tenders.

Cranberry-Orange Glaze

- 1 14-ounce can of cranberry sauce (whole berry or jellied)

- ½ cup orange marmalade

- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

- 1 teaspoon dried whole leaf thyme

- ¼ cup apple juice

- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic

- Dash of hot sauce (seven to nine drops)

- Salt and pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in a two-quart saucepan on medium heat. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and chill. Use to glaze turkey, chicken, or pork.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Horton II
Man, out of pot & cigarettes, allegedly punched, kicked victim
Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in Chaumont Thursday morning.
Fire breaks out at Chaumont home
Homeless sleeping in tents
2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter
Republicans make history in St. Lawrence County, official says
Matt Castelli thanks supporters
‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Olivia Adsit
Arts All-Star: Olivia Adsit
Arts All-Star: Olivia Adsit
TV Dinner: Cranberry glaze
TV Dinner: Cranberry-Orange glaze
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Sydney Tanner