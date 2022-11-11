TV Dinner: Cranberry-Orange glaze
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This glaze is perfect for Thanksgiving. Or pretty much any meal.
Chef Chris Manning made us a cranberry glaze he says goes well with turkey, chicken, pork, or ham.
It would even be a great dipping sauce for chicken tenders.
Cranberry-Orange Glaze
- 1 14-ounce can of cranberry sauce (whole berry or jellied)
- ½ cup orange marmalade
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
- 1 teaspoon dried whole leaf thyme
- ¼ cup apple juice
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- Dash of hot sauce (seven to nine drops)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Put all ingredients in a two-quart saucepan on medium heat. Simmer for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat and chill. Use to glaze turkey, chicken, or pork.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.