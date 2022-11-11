Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty

Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.(Wendy's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain will be adding a new flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Nov. 15, a peppermint-flavored Frosty will be available to order.

Peppermint is Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years. It replaces the strawberry flavor introduced in the summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Horton II
Man, out of pot & cigarettes, allegedly punched, kicked victim
Former Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray, a Republican, will represent the 116th...
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
Republicans make history in St. Lawrence County, official says
St. Lawrence County Legislature results
Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in Chaumont Thursday morning.
Fire breaks out at Chaumont home

Latest News

File Graphic
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team...
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
WWNY Lewis County lawmakers poised to vote on controversial rails to trails purchase
WWNY Drone soccer gives students glimpse into aviation, aeronautic industries
WWNY 2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter