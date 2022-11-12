Athlete of the Week: Sharon Colbert

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a Parishville Hopkinton student who’s making a name for herself as a member of the Norwood Norfolk Cross Country Team. Her ability on the course earning her this week’s title.

Sharon Colbert is a talented cross country runner who won the overall Section 10 Championship this past Saturday. With that win, she finishes the Section 10 season with an undefeated record.

This all star performer also won the invitational that was held at Norwood Norfolk. She is a Parishville Hopkinton student who competes for the Flyers.

In the class room at Parishville, she’s a member of the National Honor Society.

An outstanding runner.

Sharon is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 12, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

