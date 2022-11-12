Bryan M. Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Bryan M. Ashley, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg.

Bryan was born on January 26, 1961 in Ogdensburg, New York, the son of Melvin A. and Edna Redmond Ashley. He graduated in 1979 from Ogdensburg Free Academy.

Bryan is survived by his mother, Edna Ashley, a sister, Sharon Ashley, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Melvin A. Ashley, a brother, Steven A. Ashley, and a sister, Janice A. Corrice.

Bryan was a gentle soul who loved animals, admired the St. Lawrence River and was a collector of all things. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

