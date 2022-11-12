CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Catherine G. Munger, 68 of Chaumont N.Y. passed away on Wednesday, November 9th at St. Joseph Hospital Syracuse N.Y.

Cathy was born on November 4th 1954 in Rochester N.Y. daughter of Margaret and Theodore W. Munger Jr. She attended Sperry High School in Henrietta graduating in 1972 and from Monroe Community College with an Associates degree in 1974. She worked for the Monroe County Dept. of Social Services until 1976 when she relocated to Chaumont N.Y. Cathy took a position with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation retiring after 32 years of service due to health issues. She prepared taxes for Jackson Hewitt and many friends and family after retirement , in addition she worked part time for the Town of Lyme , a position she held until the time of her passing.

Cathy enjoyed quilting, making blankets, reading, visiting her many friends, her daily trips to Wal-Mart or target and of course any opportunity to play a scratch off ticket. Many weekends in the summer you would find her at the cottage sitting on the deck and enjoying a good book or visiting with her sisters and their families.

Cathy is survived by her son Joshua Nichols and his girlfriend Alexis, sisters Marjorie (Clifford) Wake and Jackie (Patrick) Pratt along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Theodore W. Munger Jr. and sister Teddy Tierney.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Friday November 18th at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home 632 State Street Watertown N.Y.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider a monetary donation to the Town of Lyme Food Pantry in memory of Cathy. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 176 Chaumont N.Y. 13622

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

