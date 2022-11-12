Christmas Market hosted at Sackets Harbor Ballroom

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas only 6 weeks away, dozens flocked to Sackets Harbor to get some holiday shopping done.

A local business owner collaborated with the Sackets Harbor Ballroom to host the 4th annual Christmas Market.

17 local small businesses filled the ballroom with holiday essentials as well gifts for all ages.

For many of these business owners, the holiday season is where they bring in a lot of their revenue, and with added costs from inflation and other outside factors, a packed showing helps to keep their hard work viable while celebrating the holidays.

“There is a lot of prep and sharing on social media, everyone gets tagged. This person’s customers may find this vendor, it’s really about community over competition here, and everybody just lifts each other up, it’s super nice,” said Shanae Wiseman, a co-organizer of the event.

Although it did cost a small fee to shop on Saturday, Wiseman says all of those proceeds will be donated to two organizations: the Love Michaela Foundation, which supports North Country families through a cancer diagnosis and Jefferson County Toys for Tots.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.