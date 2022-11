WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through tomorrow morning ushering in chilly temperatures. Expect rain overnight with lows in the 50′s.

Rain will end tomorrow morning, but there is the risk of showers during the day. Temperatures will fall into the 40′s during the afternoon.

Rain and snow showers can be expected on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.