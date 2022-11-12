Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care.
A full obituary will be published soon.
The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
