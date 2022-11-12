Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care.

A full obituary will be published soon.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

To leave a message of sympathy for Mr. O’Donnell’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Richard Francis O’Brien of Penfield, NY, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday,...
Richard Francis O’Brien, 77, formerly of Lowville
Candles
Marguerite A. Bush, 76, of Watertown
Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia, NY, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022 at the...
Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia
Candles
Joseph Myers, 83, of Norfolk
Candles
Ronald A. Robar, 84, of Parishville

Obituaries

Mrs. LeMay passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg,...
Glenna M. LeMay, 81, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Bryan M. Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg
Mrs. Montroy passed away at her home on Thursday (Nov 11, 2022) surrounded by her loving family.
Lauretta M. Montroy, 98, of Ogdensburg
Laurence James Knapp, 63, of Pine Grove Road, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 9,...
Laurence James Knapp, 63, of Glenfield
With Christmas only 6 weeks away, dozens flocked to Sackets Harbor to get some holiday shopping...
Christmas Market hosted at Sackets Harbor Ballroom