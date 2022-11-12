Friday Sports: Beaver River Football falls to Dolgeville at the Dome

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The Beaver River Beavers make their first sectional trip to the Dome in 27 years as they face an opponent that’s no stranger to the dome, Dolgeville.

In the 1st quarter, Dolgeville strikes when quarterback Cade Mosher scores on the 28 yard keeper: 8-0 Dolgeville.

In the 2nd quarter, it was 8-6 Dolgeville when Jared Bilinski plows into the endzone: 16-6 Dolgeville.

In the 4th quarter, Dolgeville was up 36-12 when Derrick Zehr hits Josh Bush for the 3 yard touchdown: 36-18 Dolgeville.

With the score 44-18, Gavin Fowler scores from a couple of yards out. But Dolgeville beats Beaver River 44-24 to win the Class D title.

In the State Class C Football playoffs from OFA, Gouverneur met Saranac.

This game a defensive struggle through the first 3 quarters with the Wildcats coming up with some stops of the Saranac offense.

In the 4th quarter, it was 3-0 Saranac when Noel LaPierre takes it 46 yards for the touchdown to put the Wildcats on top 6-3.

Then it was Holden Stowell taking it in on the quarterback keeper late in the 4th to seal it. Wildcats go on to beat Saranac 14-3.

Five weeks into the 2022 season, the Massena Red Raiders sat at 1-4 on the year, with a 1 point loss to OFA and a 2 point loss to Malone.

Since the beginning of October, Massena has been one of the best teams in the Northern Athletic Conference, winning 2 straight to end the season and beating Malone and OFA in the Section 10 Class B Playoffs to punch their ticket to States.

To make it 5 straight, the Red Raiders will have to beat an undefeated Peru team in the State Class B Regional Semifinal taking place this Saturday at Beekmantown at high noon.

”They’re very skilled, they’re very flashy, they’re very fast. They’re a quick team with a quarterback that gets the ball out very quick, so he’s gonna be hard to get to and I know that the receivers will be hard to defend,” said Massena Football Coach Taylor Zappia.

