Glenna M. LeMay, 81, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Glenna M. LeMay, age 81, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. LeMay passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg, where she had been a resident for the past year.

Mrs. LeMay is survived by her husband, Frank; her son, Michael and his wife Terri LeMay, of Clay, NY, two daughters; Michele and her husband Joseph Pace, of Florida, Marcia LeMay and her husband Jeff Green of Ogdensburg, eight grandchildren; Alex Pace, Katherine Pace, Marissa Pace, Lindsey LeMay, Sydney LeMay, Aubrey LeMay, Seth Green, and Madeline Green, two brothers; Arthur Davison and John (Diane) Davison, and Gloria Martin and her husband Royal.

Mrs. LeMay was born on March 5, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Glendon and Ruth

(Palmer) Davison. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1958 and Utica School of

Beauty Culture in 1959. She married Frank LeMay on June 30, 1962 at St. Mary’s Cathedral

with Rev. Monsignor Bailey officiating.

Glenna owned and operated her own hair styling business for over 40 years operated out of her home. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, shopping, spending time on the beach She and her husband spent the past 20 years wintering in Florida.

Donations may be made in Glenna’s memory to The SPCA.

