Joseph Myers, 83, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Joseph Myers, 83, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation Center and a lifelong resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mr. Myers passed away early Saturday morning in Massena.  Among his survivors is his wife Jean.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Joseph Myers.

