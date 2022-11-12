Laurence James Knapp, 63, of Glenfield

Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Laurence James Knapp, 63, of Pine Grove Road, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at the Lewis County General Hospital.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. James Cemetery, Carthage. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Laurence is survived by a son Tyler Knapp and his daughter in-law Ashley Knapp of Center Moriches, NY; two grandchildren Jameson and Parker, and soon to be one more; his parents, Thomas and Nancy Knapp of Lowville; a niece, Erin Soluri; a nephew, Christopher Soluri; his cousin Norm Scott and his ex-wife Debbie Knapp. He is predeceased by a sister, Anna Soluri.

Laurence was born on April 25, 1959 in Salina Kansas, a son of Thomas and Nancy Latham Knapp. He graduated from Carthage Central High School. Laurence worked at James River Paper Mill in Carthage for 20 years, and for various construction companies. He was an Auctioneer and Co-Owner of Knapp Family Auctions.

Laurence enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley, and hanging out with his friends. He was a proud Dad, and he was best friends with his son who will miss him dearly.

He was of Baptist faith. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

