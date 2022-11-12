Lauretta M. Montroy, 98, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Montroy passed away at her home on Thursday (Nov 11, 2022) surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Service for Lauretta M. Montroy, age 98 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 11:00am on Monday November 14, 2022 at Foxwood Memorial Park with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Mrs. Montroy passed away at her home on Thursday (Nov 11, 2022) surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are her children Donna Burns of Syracuse and Gary (Wendy) Montroy of Canton; grandchildren Kristen (David) DeWolf, Michael (Trisha) Burns, Eric (Megan) Burns, Jason (Nicole) Montroy and Ciera (Tony) Jandreau; step-grandchildren Eli and Shannon Gaurin; a sister-in-law Dorothy (Steve) Rapin of Redmills along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her siblings Henry, William & Richard Polniak, Ester Gonyea & Betty Shaver.

Lauretta was born on September 30, 1924 in Niagara Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Joseph & Marie (Szynkouiak) Polniak. She graduated from the George Hall Trade School and later began her long career at Ames Department Store in Ogdensburg where she worked from 1961 to 1989 when she retired as head of the women’s department.

Lauretta was a member of the Rebecca Lodge for 25+ years, and a very active member of the Ogdensburg Odd Fellows where she was an avid card player, and assisted with numerous events to include fish fries. She was also an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling, shopping and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

