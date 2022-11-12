Marguerite A. Bush, 76, of Watertown

Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marguerite A. Bush, 76, passed away on November 12, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

She was born on November 4, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of George H. and Marguerite (Bourgoin) Bush, and she graduated from WHS in 1964.

Marguerite worked as a sales clerk for several stores in the Watertown area, she was a teacher’s assistant at Watertown Head Start for five years, a cosmetologist and a secretary for the LaPonto’s Hairdressing School for a short time.

She attended Jefferson Community College for three years and received her Associates Degree in Science and attended the nursing program.

She enjoyed knitting, gardening and doing crafts.

Among her survivors are her son and daughter in law, Donald G. and Wanda Bedore, Watertown, NY; a daughter, Antoinette Bedore, Watertown, NY; 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; a sister and her spouse, Marilyn E. Bush and Carol Schram, Stuart, FL.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a son, Richard Bedore in 1998 and a grandson Richard “Ricky” Bedore in 2021.

A calling hour will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday November 16th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The Memorial Service will immediately follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.  Burial will follow in the N. Watertown Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

