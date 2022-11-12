Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia, NY, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia, NY, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

She was born on May 4, 1936 in Theresa, NY, daughter of Raymond F. and Ruth H. (Morse) Robinson. Patsy attended school in Theresa, NY until she left early to help on the family farm and work at the family’s meat market.

She married Lyle W. Randall Jr. on July 8, 1952 at the Faith United Chapel in Watertown and the couple resided in Watertown. Patsy went back to school to receive her GED and went on to become a Nurse Technician. She worked for the Orthopedic Group in Watertown for 26 years, retiring in 1979.

Patsy was very proud to be a breast cancer survivor, she loved canning, crocheting, and reading a good book. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her two daughters and a son in law, Renauda R. Lacey, Philadelphia, NY and Shawn M. (Jeffrey T.) Clement, Bloomville, NY; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Franklin) Sibley and Steven (Russell) Clement; three great grandchildren, Wyatt, Donovan and Tyler; a brother and sister in law, Guy (Linda) Robinson, Brownville, NY; a sister, Madeline Drake, Watertown, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband, Lyle W. Randall Jr., who died on April 12, 2001, her son Lyle W. Randall III who died on July 8, 1974; and 10 siblings, Mazola Dollinger, Beverly Bates, Shirley, Lyall, Ralph, Raymond, Joseph, Frank, Lynn and John Robinson.

A calling hour will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The Memorial Service will immediately follow calling hours at 1 p.m.on Tuesday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Philadelphia Fire Hall immediately following the service. If you would like, please bring a dish to pass.

Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at the N. Watertown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be made directly on the website of the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

