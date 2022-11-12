Richard Francis O’Brien, 77, formerly of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Richard Francis O’Brien of Penfield, NY, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Highland Hospital, Rochester.(Source: Funeral Home)

ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard Francis O’Brien, 77, of Rochester, NY, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Highland Hospital, Rochester.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, followed by a burial with Military Honors in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Richard F. O’Brien to the Lowville VFW, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367.

Richard is survived by his four children and their spouses, Mitchell and Petra Smith of North Carolina; Christian and MeMe O’Brien of Colorado; Brendhan and Darlene O’Brien of Rochester, NY; Philip and Wendy O’Brien of Indianapolis, IN; ten grandchildren; eight siblings, William O’Brien and Nancy Nolan of New Jersey; David and Mary O’Brien of Washington State; Mark and Mary Lee O’Brien of Brantingham, NY; Michael O’Brien and Thomas Siekierski of Florida; John O’Brien of Rochester, NY; Deborah Bongiorno of Virginia; Elizabeth and James Caraco of Utica, NY; Timothy and Carla O’Brien of Florida; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Richard was born on July 15, 1945 in Lowville, New York, a son of the late Robert Francis and Ernestine Markham O’Brien. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1963 and from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. Richard retired from the U.S. Army after serving for 20 years and was honorably discharged. He received many awards including, Good Conduct Medal (five awarded). Parachute Badge, Expert Badge M-16, Certificate of Commendation for his service in Operation Desert Storm, and the National Defense Service Medal. Richard also was a retired teacher.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

