Ronald A. Robar, 84, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ronald A. Robar, 84, a resident of the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and formerly of Parishville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home.  Mr. Robar passed away early Saturday morning in Massena after a brief stay.  A complete obituary  be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Ronald A. Robar.

