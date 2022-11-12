Ronald A. Robar, 84, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ronald A. Robar, 84, a resident of the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and formerly of Parishville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Robar passed away early Saturday morning in Massena after a brief stay. A complete obituary be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Ronald A. Robar.

