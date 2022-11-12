Sprucing up Carthage for the holiday season

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - To spruce up downtown Carthage, Christmas decorating is already underway.

Volunteers with the Chamber of Commerce added some festive flair to the village’s Green Park.

Those in attendance balanced ornaments on branches while shrubs were adorned with ribbons, bells and wreaths.

Volunteers say they were doing their best to spread the Christmas spirit, even amid rainy and windy conditions.

For one volunteer studying abroad from Indonesia, decorating the park was her first ever Christmas experience.

“I really enjoy it because it’s my first time decorating for Christmas. I met kind people like that. It’s really enjoyable,” said Tasya Anastasya.

“It’s a crappy day, but it’s for a good cause. Really brightens up the village and brings you more into the spirit,” said volunteer Patti Brown.

In the coming weeks we can expect to see more decorations pop up throughout the village as the holidays grow closer.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.