Adeline C. Cousins, 88, of Watertown

Nov. 13, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adeline C. Cousins, 88, Watertown, formerly of Cortland and Syracuse, died November 12, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Adeline was born in Syracuse October 22, 1934. Her husband, Edgar D. Cousins, died April 12, 2002. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Her nine siblings died before her.

Services are at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Adeline’s name may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601.

