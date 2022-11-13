Drive-thru dinner honors veterans

TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A community came together for a home cooked meal all in the name of North Country veterans.

The Lorraine United Methodist Church hosted a drive-thru dinner to help honor and celebrate Veteran’s Day.

The more than decade long tradition was originally a youth community service event, but organizers Frank and Gayle Seymour have continued the tradition.

The food is all donated by the Seymour’s, with help from the congregation in the kitchen, and serving dinners. People were encouraged to bring non-perishible items for donations this year to the Rhode Center Food Pantry.

“We’ve been doing the Veteran’s Day dinner for about twelve years now. It started out as a community service by our youth group, which we were leaders of. Starting in about 2010,” said Gayle Seymour.

“It means everything to me. The more people we get the better. We generally get 70 to 100 people, which is awesome. And, it’s open to everyone not just veterans, but it’s in the name of the veterans,” said Frank Seymour.

The dinner became a drive-thru event during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Frank and Gayle hope that next year it can return to it’s origins as a sit down dinner.

