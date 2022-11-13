Honoring the 70 year tradition of Volkstrauertag, laying wreaths for fallen soldiers

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - It’s a commemoration of the Armed Forces of all nations, and civilians who died in armed conflicts.

First observed in 1952, Volkstrauertag is a 70 year old tradition that continued Sunday afternoon at Sheepfold Cemetery near Fort Drum.

Members of the Watertown German-American Club, along with representatives from the installation, took place in the laying of a wreath alongside the graves. In addition to the wreath laying, there was a prayer from the Fort Drum Chaplin; a message from the German Council General was read, and the playing of taps highlighted the events.

“I’m going to have to sit down in the corner, hunker down, and thank those who’ve gone before me because I did not have to pay the ultimate sacrifice. I’m very grateful to our lord and savior for that. I did not have to give my life, my physical life,” said Barbara Eddy, President of the Watertown German American Club.

Eddy spent 25 years serving in the Army, spending her career in health care administration. She retired as a Lt. Colonel.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.