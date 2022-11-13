Margaret F. Bertram, 91, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret F. Bertram, 91, Mannsville, widow of Merrill Bertram, passed away Saturday evening, November 12th, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St. Watertown.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

A complete obituary will follow.

