Saturday Sports: St. Lawrence football wraps up season on a high note

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Part 2 of the Route 11 rivalry took place Saturday afternoon at Appleton Arena, as the Lady Skating Saints of St. Lawrence hosted 11th ranked Clarkson.

The Lady Saints looking to bounce back from a 5-4 overtime loss to Clarkson on Thursday night at Cheel Arena.

This game was scoreless in the 3rd period when Darcie Lappin comes up with the turnover and lights the lamp to put Clarkson up 1-0.

That would be all the scoring as Clarkson holds on to blank St. Lawrence 1-0.

On the gridiron, St. Lawrence closed out its regular season, hosting Buffalo State in Liberty League play.

In the 1st quarter, Daniel Lawther connects with Joseph Ott for the 4 yard touchdown to put the Saints up 7-0.

In the 2nd quarter, it was Lawther to Gouverneur product Peyton Schmitt for the 26 yard touchdown: 14-0 Saints.

St. Lawrence closes the season on a high note, beating Buffalo State 31-7.

Turning to the hardwood, JCC hosted Corning in men’s college basketball at the McVean Athletic Center.

In the 1st half, Shamell Ponds hits the pullup in the paint: JCC down 8.

Then it was Jeremiah Smith with the drive to the tin and the Cannoneers are down 10.

Ike Ezike Jr. gets the jumper to fall, but Corning goes on to beat JCC 73-63.

In the early game at JCC, the Lady Cannoneers also played host to Corning.

In the 1st quarter, Emily Farrand buries the jumper from the corner to put JCC up 4.

Then it was Kalyna Bryant going up strong inside, and the Lady Cannoneers are up by 6.

Bryant hits for 2 more inside as JCC rolls past Corning 82-26.

At the New York State Public High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships at VVS, South Lewis’s Brynn Bernard won her 2nd straight Individual State Title in Class D.

Bernard finished 1st in a time of 19 minutes 20.4 seconds. That’s 17 seconds ahead of 2nd place finisher Anna Furman of Tri-Valley.

As a team South Lewis finished 3rd overall.

For Bernard, it is an amazing accomplishment to make it back to back titles.

“Well, I love the competition. You know, the adrenaline gets you going and all you can do is just hope that you’ve just got to keep pushing throughout the race. You can never stop and just all the way through you’ve got to get it,” said Bernard.

In the New York State Class A Volleyball Sub-Regional, it was Massena vs. Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa.

The Red Raiders’ season came to an end falling to the Spartans in three sets: 25-11, 25-12 and 25-7.

Massena was led by Allison Lazore who recorded seven points and five aces, followed by Katelyn Cardinal who offered six assists.

Massena closed out its 2022 campaign at 10 wins and 8 losses overall.

In the New York State Class C Volleyball Sub-Regional, it was Canton vs. Galway.

Canton jumped out to an early 6-1 lead, but the Eagles squeezed out a 25-22 win in the first set.

Galway dominated the second set 25-11, before ending the Golden Bears’ season 25-16 in the third set.

Ava Hoy led the Golden Bears with 17 kills and 5 digs. Teammate Katie Metcalf had 9 digs, 5 points and 4 assists.

Canton finished its season with a 16-3 record, as well as the overall Section 10 Girls’ Volleyball title.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.