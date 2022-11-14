Aja Rae Williams, 40, of Watertown

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Aja passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, November 2nd. She was 40 years old.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Aja Rae Williams will be 2:00pm – 5:00pm Friday, November 18th at the Black River American Legion. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to her family.

Born in Killeen, Texas on November 27, 1981, Aja was a daughter to James S. Jr. and Lady E. Williams. She receiver her early education in Germany, and graduated from Carthage High School in 1999. Following her high school education Aja received both her bachelors degree and masters degree in sociology from the University of Phoenix.

At the time of her passing Aja was employed by Northern Regional Center for Independent Living as a New York Connect Liaison.

Aja was always willing to help anyone. Her beautiful smile would, in turn, make you smile. Aja was very dedicated to her two girls, and always put others before herself. She will be missed by her many family members, friends, aunt’s, uncles, cousins, & network of co-workers.

Aja is survived by her daughters, Serenity and Anastaja; and her brothers, David and Aaron.

Aja is predeceased by her mother, Sandra G. (Bradford) Williams.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

