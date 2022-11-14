Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he wants to give most of his money to charity

The Amazon founder said he's giving away most of his money during his lifetime. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he plans to give away most of his fortune during his lifetime.

Bezos said he wants to devote the bulk of his $124 billion net worth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can work to unify humanity.

This marks the first time he’s has announced plans to give away much of his wealth.

Bezos has taken criticism in the past for not signing The Giving Pledge - the promise by hundreds of the richest people in the world to donate most of their wealth to charitable causes.

He said legendary singer Dolly Parton stands as a shining example of someone with capacity to bring people together to help solve challenges.

Parton is the most recent recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility award, which comes with a $100 million grant.

Bezos is ranked as the fourth-wealthiest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He serves as Amazon’s executive chair after stepping down from the company’s CEO role in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down.
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?
With Christmas only 6 weeks away, dozens flocked to Sackets Harbor to get some holiday shopping...
Christmas Market hosted at Sackets Harbor Ballroom
To spruce up downtown Carthage, Christmas decorating is already underway.
Sprucing up Carthage for the holiday season
Stephen Button
St. Lawrence County attorney played part in pausing NY’s gun law

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks; Biden talks Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
From left: Authorities say 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and...
3 children kidnapped by family member in S.C., authorities say
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022