Bring on the cold

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was seasonably warm for the first half of November. At this point, it looks as if the second half might be seasonably cold.

Temperatures started in the 20s and low 30s. Some snow fell overnight and was falling early in the morning but won’t last long.

It will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 30s. There’s a bit of a breeze, so it might feel colder.

It will be another cold night. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Tuesday starts with clear skies and becomes cloudy heading inti the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We could see snow Wednesday morning. That mixes with rain as temperatures rise above freezing. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a 50% chance of precipitation on Thursday. There will be snow in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Highs will again be in the upper 30s.

There’s a 70% chance of snow on and off for Friday and Saturday. Both days will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

