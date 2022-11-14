Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage

Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1963, in Carthage to the late Keith & Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton. Deborah was an only child, she graduated from Carthage High School in 1981.

She was most known for helping her mother Cathy being the caretaker of the Riverbank Sunnyside Cemetery in Naumburg, for 20 years. She worked for Allen’s Boat Livery & RV Park in Sacket’s Harbor, NY. She was also employed by the Family Dollar Store for a few years in West Carthage.

She is survived by her two sons, Randy Shettleton, Evans Mills, NY; Ricky and his wife Kari Shettleton, Pillar Point, NY; and one granddaughter, Luella Shettleton.

Deborah enjoyed her family most especially her granddaughter, Luella, and her dog, Loki.

Donations in her memory can be made to Jefferson County Hospice. 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601. Burial will be held privately in the Riverbank Sunnyside Cemetery in Naumburg, New York where she will be laid to rest alongside her parents.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend, Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Debbie’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

