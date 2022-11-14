Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage

Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care.

Dennis was born on December 1, 1950, in Carthage, New York to the late Richard William Jr. & Bernice K. (Newton) O’Donnell. He graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1969. He enlisted in the United States Army National Guard on July 8, 1970, he honorably served until July 7, 1976, where he received the National Defense Service Medal.

Two marriages ended in divorce.

He retired after 20 years working for the LeRay Walmart in 2014.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Erin Barrera, Marlin, TX; several siblings, Stanley Richard O’Donnell, New Jersey; Gary Wayne O’Donnell, Pennsylvania; Dale Timothy (Maryellen) O’Donnell, Massachusetts; Andrea Gail (Kevin) Latremore, Florida/NY; Connie Marie Gagnon, South Carolina; and Randy Clifford (Brenda) Shaw, Adams Center, NY.

Dennis was a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge BPOE #1762, and the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789, both in Carthage.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clifford Earl “Pete” O’Donnell.

In keeping with his family’s wishes, calling hours and a funeral and burial with Military Honors will be held in the spring by his family in the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Dennis’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

The arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Dennis’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

