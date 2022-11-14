Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon...
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care.(Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care.

Dennis was born on December 1, 1950, in Carthage, New York to the late Richard William Jr. & Bernice K. (Newton) O’Donnell. He graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1969. He enlisted in the United States Army National Guard on July 8, 1970, he honorably served until July 7, 1976, where he received the National Defense Service Medal.

Two marriages ended in divorce.

He retired after 20 years working for the LeRay Walmart in 2014.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Erin Barrera, Marlin, TX; several siblings, Stanley Richard O’Donnell, New Jersey; Gary Wayne O’Donnell, Pennsylvania; Dale Timothy (Maryellen) O’Donnell, Massachusetts; Andrea Gail (Kevin) Latremore, Florida/NY; Connie Marie Gagnon, South Carolina; and Randy Clifford (Brenda) Shaw, Adams Center, NY.

Dennis was a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge BPOE #1762, and the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789, both in Carthage.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clifford Earl “Pete” O’Donnell.

In keeping with his family’s wishes, calling hours and a funeral and burial with Military Honors will be held in the spring by his family in the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Dennis’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

The arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Dennis’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical...
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay
River Street in Nicholville
Town relocates section of road that crumbled into river
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening...
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton
Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, age 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the...
Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, 86, of Massena
James Ahlstrom, 90, of East Main Street, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022...
James Ahlstrom, 90, of Watertown

Obituaries

Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13,...
Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
Candles
Elizabeth Drohan, 90, of Massena
Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Commercial Street, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at...
Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Theresa
Aja passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, November 2nd. She was 40 years old.
Aja Rae Williams, 40, of Watertown
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Hochul win, rails-to-trails & Xmas decor