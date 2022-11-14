Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Theresa

Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Commercial Street, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Commercial Street, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY.

Born on May 9, 1953 in Little Falls, NY, she was a daughter of John Robert Coffin, Sr., and Betty Ann Darling Coffin. She grew up on Paradise Rd., Little Falls, NY, and attended St. Mary’s Academy and was the first graduating class of Little Falls High School in 1971.

Donna married Gay E. Blakeslee.

She worked for Lasalle Labs, making makeup, Little Falls, NY and various other retail jobs.

Donna was an avid WWE wrestling fan, her favorite was, Drew McIntyre, and she enjoyed watching her boys play sports. She believed you should never give up and if you start something, to always finish it.

Survivors include three sons; Jeremy Blakeslee, Amsterdam, NY, Steve Blakeslee and Rhea Schultz, FL, and John and Heather Blakeslee, Theresa, NY; several grandchildren; two brothers, Clifford Coffin, Sr. and wife, Linda, Cedarville, NY, John Coffin, Little Falls, NY; a sister, Lucinda and Kevin Richards, Little Falls, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, a brother, Robert Coffin, a niece, Eliza Richards, her maternal grandparents, Clifford and Eliza Darling, her paternal grandparents, Leon and Rose Mulligan Coffin, all passed away previously.

Calling hours will be 5-7 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, 38422 NYSR-37, Theresa, NY 13691.

Family and friends are invited to the Elks Lodge, 60 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365, from 5-10 pm, Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to the Elks Lodge, 60 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365, from 5-10 pm, Thursday, November 17, 2022.

