Evans Mills Raceway to host holiday light show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park will host a drive-through holiday light show starting later this month.

General manager Nick Czerow talked about the Northern Lights Holiday Light Experience on 7 News This Morning.

The show will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

It will cost $20 per carload.

You can get more information at evansmillsracewaypark.com or by calling 315-591-2771.

