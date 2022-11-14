Evans Mills Raceway to host holiday light show

Northern Lights at Evans Mills Raceway Park
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park will host a drive-through holiday light show starting later this month.

General manager Nick Czerow talked about the Northern Lights Holiday Light Experience on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

The show will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

It will cost $20 per carload.

You can get more information at evansmillsracewaypark.com or by calling 315-591-2771.

