Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, 86, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, age 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena on Wednesday November 16, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday November 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Severinus officiating at St. Mary’s Church with burial to follow in Massena Center Cemetery.

Etta, was born to the late Robert and Ivy (Overall) Baker on September 27, 1936 in Cornwall Ontario, Canada. Etta attended schools in Cornwall and moved to Massena in 1958.

She met and soon married the love of her life, Louis L. “Louie” Trevino on September 27, 1958.

Louie predeceased her on May 1st of 2011.

They soon began their family as she worked for various businesses in the area including Kinney Drugs and being the “Mom” chauffer.

Etta was a devoted Catholic and communicant of St. Mary’s Church. She was also a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend and chauffer.

Etta is survived by her loving children Cindy and husband Donnie Wood of Massena, NY, Toni and husband Joe Page of Massena, NY and Shari and husband Kenneth Chrestler of Spring Hill, FL.

She is also survived by her grandchildren; Adam and Aurora Wood, Kylie and Brent Triolo, Leanne and Allen Benware, Hillary and Racheal Chrestler, six great-grandchildren; Bear, Cade, Silas, Easton, Emerson and Ellie along with her sisters, Shirley and Doug McConnell of Oakville, Ontario, Dorothy Shaw and companion Derek Payne of Ottawa, Ontario and Lillian and Ron Furlong of Yorba Linda, CA. Etta is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledge with Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter; 441 Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, New York 13204-1305.

Family and friends are encourage to share memories, photos and condolences online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

