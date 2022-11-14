James Ahlstrom, 90, of Watertown

James Ahlstrom, 90, of East Main Street, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of his daughter on Jericho Road in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Ahlstrom, 90, of East Main Street, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of his daughter on Jericho Road in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 31, 1931 in Glen Cove Long Island, NY to Gilbert and Helen (Mills) Ahlstrom.

Jim graduated from Glen Cove High School in 1951. He joined the Air Force on May 9th, 1952 and was honorably discharged on May 8th, 1956. He then worked at the Watertown Airbrake for a time before being laid off. He later worked at Gibson Laundry later known as Watertown Linen, until his retirement.

On November 5th, 1955, he married Joyce Vivian Hunt in a ceremony officiated by Reverend Gair at Church of Christ on Arlington Street in Watertown.

Jim enjoyed gardening and playing cards, but his true love was fishing, especially ice fishing. He was known to often be the only one leaving a fishing spot with a bucket of fish, teaching his tricks of the trade to his nephews and other family members who often took fishing with him. He smiled often and was known for his easygoing attitude. In the summer, he could be found playing hearts in a tent with family members on Lake Ontario. He loved talking to people, always asking where they were from and in later years, what their political views were, which could sometimes lead to some interesting comments. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Charleene (Tony) Hall and Amy Ahlstrom, as well as his grandchildren, Shana Simmons, Bud Harrienger, Bjorn (Alicia) Ahlstrom, and Trevor Doyle. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Samara Simmons and Violet and Mathias Ahlstrom, as well as several devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joyce Vivian (Hunt) Ahlstrom, who passed away on June 21st, 2019, and his son, James Guy Ahlstrom, who passed away on February 1st, 2005.

No public services will be held at this time. Burial will be held in North Watertown Cemetery at a later date.

