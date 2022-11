LACONA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph S. Rudd, 41, Lacona, passed away on Monday, November 14th at his home with his family by his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Among his survivors is his wife Christina.

A complete obituary with the service date and times will follow.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

