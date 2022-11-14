WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the morning of November 11, Joyce. V Taylor, 90, of Watertown, NY left us to join her mother and father, brother, and love of her life Jim.

Joyce was born in Watertown on May 17, 1932, daughter of Donald and Florence VanAlstyne. She graduated from Watertown High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Education from Genesee State College.

Joyce married her husband and her ultimate love, James P Taylor, October 27, 1951, at Sacred Heart Church. They were married for 24 years. Later, Joyce was briefly married to John Sawyer.

Joyce began her teaching career in Rochester at Charles Carol Elementary School. Later she returned to Watertown and would teach 3rd grade at Academy Street School then eventually Harold T Wiley school where she would teach 4-th – 6th grades in Wing B team 1 from the day it opened till, she retired.

Joyce loved to read, knit, spend time with her ADK and teacher friends and most of all her multi-generational family. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and golfer.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents Donald and Florence VanAlstyne, Her brother Donald VanAlstyne and her love James Taylor.

Joyce is survived by her two children Daniel T (Loretta) Taylor, April Anne Young, her grandchildren Ivy (James) Flynn, Muffet (David) Herkala, Jesse Young, Riza (Vincent) Randazzo, and Ken Sanchez, and her great grandchildren Daniel, Andrew, Gabriela, Logan, Sawyer, Mason, Lana, Scarlett, Izeigha, Jesse Jr. Jersey Maé, Sage, and Jackson.

Calling hours will be at Cummings Funeral Home, Watertown, Wednesday, November 16th, 4-7 PM. The funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop Street, Watertown Thursday, November 17th, at 10 AM followed by a burial at Glenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com Donations in her name may be made to the ADK Scholarship Fun, which is awarded annually to individuals seeking a degree and career in education. Mail donations to: ADK Scholarship Fund, 10939 State Rt. 26, Carthage, NY 13619 or call 315.778.8658.

