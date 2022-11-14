Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening (November 9, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening (November 9, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Larry is survived by his beloved dog Lil’ Bit, brothers David (Jenary) Wright of Potsdam and Joseph (Shari) Wright of Malone, sisters Shelene (Brian Gilbert) Wright of Canton, Sheila (Jerry Blanchard) Wright of Myrtle Beach, SC, Sharon (Kerry Tom) Wright of San Diego, CA, Shelley (Nelson Doremus) Wright of Pennsburg, PA, and Sherrie Wright of Gouverneur, and many nieces nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by a brother Dennis Wright on October 14, 2022 and another brother Raymond Barkley.

Lawrence was born in October 30, 1963 in Canton, NY, a son of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Greene) Wright. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and continued his education at Canton ATC, graduating with an associate’s degree. Throughout his working life, he worked as a manager at Hess in Syracuse, Ashley’s Home Center in Ogdensburg and U-Haul Moving and Storage in Canton.

He enjoyed auctions, fishing, camping, working on his home renovations, vegetable and flower gardening, reading, spending time with his siblings, telling jokes and making people laugh.

No funeral services will be held at this time at Larry’s request. May he rest in peace and no longer suffer. Larry will be forever missed. Memorial contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society at 17 Madrid Ave. Potsdam, NY 13676. Thoughts, condolences, prayers and memories may be shared online with the Wright family at www.GarnerFH.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.